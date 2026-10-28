Bijni: Scooter and Brezza Gutted in Fire, Property Loss Estimated at Rs 15 Lakh

Guwahati: A fire broke out at Saitanguri, under Bijni, on Monday night, gutting a scooter and a four-wheeler Maruti Suzuki Brezza and causing an estimated property loss of Rs 15 lakh. As per information, an electrical fault is suspected to have triggered the blaze. The fire reportedly broke out suddenly in a garage where the vehicles were parked, engulfing both vehicles and reducing them to ashes.

The incident caused concern among people nearby , as the flames threatened to spread to nearby houses. However, upon learning about the fire, residents rushed to the spot and made immediate efforts to bring it under control.

Their quick response helped prevent the blaze from spreading further, reportedly saving several nearby houses and averting potentially greater damage to property. Although the scooter and the Brezza were completely destroyed, no information about casualties or injuries was immediately available.

The exact cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are yet to be officially confirmed.