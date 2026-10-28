Hotel Bilas Inn Shooting: Court Directs Police to Ensure Accused Ghanakanta Gogoi’s Safety in Custody

Guwahati: The Gauhati court has issued strict directions to the police to ensure the safety of Ghanakanta Gogoi, the accused in the shooting at Hotel Bilas Inn in Guwahati’s Bora Service , on 26th October after his lawyer reportedly expressed fears of a possible encounter. Ghanakanta Gogoi’s lawyer has claimed that the shooting at Hotel Bilas Inn was carried out in self-defence. Gogoi has been remanded to seven days of police custody .

The court directed the police to ensure that Gogoi is not subjected to any form of physical or mental torture while in custody and is provided with clean food, drinking water and other basic necessities. His health must also be examined every 24 hours.

The court further instructed that a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP)-rank officer must accompany the accused whenever he is taken for interrogation or to recover evidence. Appropriate security arrangements must be in place if he is moved between sunset and sunrise.

The court also warned that the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) concerned would be held responsible if the accused escaped from police custody.

The investigating officer was directed to comply with the Supreme Court’s guidelines laid down in the D.K. Basu versus State of West Bengal case.

The shooting, which took place at around 9 pm on 26th October , claimed five lives, including four members of the same family, and left another person injured.