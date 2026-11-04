Bilas Inn Shooting: Ghanakanta Gogoi Killed in Police Firing in Sivasagar

Guwahati: Ghanakanta Gogoi, the prime accused in the Hotel Bilas Inn shooting that claimed five lives, injuring one was killed in police firing during an alleged escape attempt in Sivasagar district in the early hours of 4th November.

The encounter occurred at around 3.10 am near Rongmon Dhaba in Phulpanisiga, under Gorisagar Police Station, while a Sivasagar Police team was transporting Gogoi from Guwahati in connection with a case registered at Sivasagar Sadar Police Station.

Sivasagar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Papari Chetia said the police had obtained a production warrant from a Guwahati court on Tuesday night after learning that Gogoi was an accused in a case related to alleged loan fraud involving Punjab National Bank (PNB).

As per Chetia’s statement , Gogoi had allegedly obtained a loan to purchase an excavator by submitting forged documents. After scrutinising the documents, the bank reportedly lodged a case against him. Police said he was wanted in six cases.

The SSP further stated that Gogoi, who was allegedly trained in handling firearms, had told the police team that he would lead them to Gorisagar to recover weapons. However, during the journey, he allegedly attempted to escape and tried to snatch a police officer’s service revolver.

A scuffle broke out, during which three rounds were fired from the service revolver, Chetia said. One police personnel sustained serious injuries and was subsequently admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment.

The officer-in-charge of Sivasagar Sadar Police Station, who was accompanying the team, then opened fire from his service weapon to overpower Gogoi and prevent his escape.

Gogoi sustained bullet injuries and was rushed to hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, the SSP said.