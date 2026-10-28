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Bilas Inn Shooting: ‘I Have Finished Them,’ Ghanakanta Gogoi Told Wife Before Asking Her to Flee

Ghanakanta Gogoi allegedly called up his wife and said, “I have finished them.” He later asked her to leave their rented accommodation in Saukuchi and move to a safe place with their child
Bilas Inn Shooting: ‘I Have Finished Them,’ Ghanakanta Gogoi Told Wife Before Asking Her to Flee
Bilas Inn Shooting: ‘I Have Finished Them,’ Ghanakanta Gogoi Told Wife Before Asking Her to Flee
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Guwahati : A fresh revelation has emerged in the Hotel Bilas Inn shooting case in Guwahati, with accused Ghanakanta Gogoi reportedly calling his wife, Jonmoni Gogoi, shortly after killing people at Bilas Inn and telling her that he had shot six people.

As per sources, Gogoi allegedly called up his wife and said,  “I have finished them.” He  later asked her to leave their rented accommodation in Saukuchi and move to a safe place with their child. Gogoi reportedly told her over the phone, “The police will arrest me now. You should leave.”

The shooting took place at around 9 pm on 26th October, at Hotel Bilas Inn in Guwahati’s Bora Service area. Gogoi was arrested by Basistha Police at around 10 pm.

The five deceased have been identified as Bhudev Bharali  aged 65, Helena Bharali  aged 58, Devarshi Kashyap  aged 39, Rinika Hijam  Kashyap 30 and Narayan Das  aged 48. Bhudev Bharali and Narayan Das were from Barpeta, while the other three were local resident  of Nabin Nagar in Guwahati.

Satyendra Pathak  aged 43, who sustained injuries in the shooting, is undergoing treatment at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

Meanwhile, police have formed a six-member Special Investigation Team led by Joint Commissioner of Police Ankur Jain, to investigate the case.

Also Read- Hotel Bilas Inn Shooting: Court Directs Police to Ensure Accused Ghanakanta Gogoi’s Safety in Custody

Guwahati
Ghanakanta Gogoi
Bilas Inn Shooting
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