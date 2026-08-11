Bir Lachit Sena Seeks Action Over Alleged Hill Excavation in Jagiroad

Guwahati: The Bir Lachit Sena has submitted a memorandum to Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, seeking immediate intervention against alleged hill excavation and blasting activities at Sonaikuchi in Jagiroad.

The memorandum was submitted today, through the Jagiroad Sub-District Commissioner on. It was signed by Arup Bora, president of the organisation’s Jagiroad Regional Committee, and chief secretary Bhaben Gogoi.

As per the organisation, unrestricted hill excavation and blasting are allegedly being carried out at Sonaikuchi, which falls under the Nagaon Forest Division. The group expressed concern over the potential environmental and public health consequences of the activities and called for their immediate suspension.

The Bir Lachit Sena also urged the state government not to grant permission or allot land for hill excavation or blasting activities in the wider Jagiroad area, citing the need to protect the environment and public health.

Meanwhile, district committee chief secretary Dipmoni Hira called for legal action against those allegedly involved in blasting activities in violation of prescribed regulations. The organisation has urged the Government to conduct an immediate inquiry and take necessary action to prevent further damage to the area.