Elderly Man Drowns in Jagiroad’s Artificial Flood, Exposing Drainage Failures

OUR CORRESPONDENT

JAGIROAD: A man drowned in floodwaters on Tuesday night after heavy showers caused artificial flooding in a large area of Jagiroad town. The victim was identified as Ramesh Bardoloi (78 years), from Markankuchi village under Jagiroad police station. The deceased was previously employed at the Assam Spun Silk Mill in Jagiroad. He was also a master athlete but had been bedridden for a long time. It is worth mentioning that the natural drains in Jagiroad, which is now being transformed into Tata Nagari, are closed. The absence of any scientific drainage system and the cutting of hills and trees have caused artificial floods repeatedly in the area over the last couple of years. If not prevented, the situation is likely to become worse in the near future.

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