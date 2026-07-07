Bishnuram Medhi Setu Will Boost Trade And Tourism In Lower Assam

Guwahati: Today the Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the transformative potential of the upcoming Bishnuram Medhi Setu, stating that the bridge will strengthen connectivity and unlock new opportunities for trade, tourism and economic growth in Lower Assam.

Sharing an update on twitter , the Chief Minister said the bridge would bring Sualkuchi’s renowned silk weaving hub, closer to the state's growth story by improving market access and easing transportation. He added that the project would enhance connectivity between Palashbari and Sualkuchi, benefiting local businesses, artisans and residents.

As per details shared by the Chief Minister, the Lohpurush Bishnuram Medhi Setu will span 12.21 kilometres and is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 3,197 crore. The landmark infrastructure project is scheduled for completion by June 2028.

Once operational, the bridge is expected to reduce the travel distance between parts of Lower Assam by up to 26 kilometres, significantly improving road connectivity and reducing travel time.

The Chief Minister described the project as a major milestone in Assam's infrastructure development, saying it would not only improve regional connectivity but also provide a significant boost to commerce, tourism and employment, while helping integrate Sualkuchi's globally recognised silk industry with wider domestic and international markets.