CM-FLIGHT Opens Global Career Pathways For Assam’s Youth, Says Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: The Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday, interacted with the mentees of the first batch of the CM-FLIGHT programme, highlighting the initiative's progress and its role in preparing the state's youth for global employment opportunities. Today, sharing the update on his social media platform twitter , the Chief Minister said it was satisfying to see how the programme was helping young people realise their aspirations on the global stage.

The Chief Minister said the convergence of Assam's demographic potential and the growing global demand for skilled professionals presents one of the state's greatest opportunities. Backed by India's strong partnerships with the international community, the Assam Government has launched its flagship CM-FLIGHT initiative to equip young people with the skills needed to pursue rewarding careers abroad with confidence and dignity.

The programme currently focuses on imparting foreign language training, enabling participants to access employment opportunities in overseas markets. The first batch comprises more than 50 students who are learning Japanese, and the initiative has received an encouraging response.

Building on this success, the state government plans to expand the programme in its next phase by introducing training in Korean, German and other foreign languages. The expansion is expected to equip a larger number of Assamese youth with internationally recognised language skills, enhancing their employability and opening doors to promising career opportunities across the world.