Guwahati: Bisleri on 23rd November, rejected media reports suggesting that the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) had declared its packaged drinking water unsafe.

Bisleri issued its clarification on 23rd November, after media reports suggested that FSSAI had declared its packaged drinking water unsafe.

The company disputed that interpretation, maintaining that the reported findings related to a specific sample collected from its Goa manufacturing facility rather than its entire product range.

In its official statement, Bisleri said, “Drinking water safety is a priority for Bisleri.”

The company also stated, “A trusted brand for years, Bisleri remains safe for consumption,” reiterating its position that the disputed test results did not establish that its packaged drinking water was unsafe.

As per the information provided in Bisleri's clarification, FSSAI collected six samples from the company's Goa facility on September 30, 2025.

Five of the six samples reportedly met the applicable safety standards. However, one sample recorded bromate levels of 12 micrograms per litre, exceeding the permissible limit of 10 micrograms per litre.

The reported reading was therefore 2 micrograms per litre above the applicable limit.

The findings relate to samples collected at the Goa manufacturing facility and form the basis of the company's subsequent response.

What Happened After the Bromate Test Results?

After the initial findings, Bisleri pursued further testing of the disputed sample.

The company filed an appeal on 22nd November and subsequently obtained independent laboratory results, which it submitted to the FSSAI Western Regional Office on 2nd February 2026.

According to Bisleri, the referral laboratory's retesting found bromate levels within permissible limits but flagged the presence of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs).

Bisleri said it received no further communication from FSSAI after submitting its independent laboratory findings on February 2, 2026.

The company stated that it understood the matter to be closed following the submission. Bisleri said its manufacturing process involves 90-plus tests across a 10-step production process.

The company cited these quality checks while reiterating its position on the safety of its packaged drinking water.

Its 23rd November clarification sought to distinguish the findings concerning one disputed Goa sample from broader media reports about the safety of its products.

The company maintained that drinking water safety remains a priority and that the reported test results should be understood in the context of the specific batch and subsequent testing.