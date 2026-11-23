Guwahati: A special Academic lecture on "Neo-Vaishnavite Movement of Assam and IKS" was held at Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU) on 23rd November. The talk was organised by the Banikanta Kakati Centre for Indian Knowledge System (BKCIKS) to commemorate the birth and death anniversary of the Assamese scholar Banikanta Kakati, which falls on 15th November where Prof. Kanak Chandra Saharia of Gauhati University was invited to deliver a lecture. The programme was scheduled from 10:30 AM in the V C Conference Hall on the fourth floor of city campus and many faculty members, research scholars and students of the university attended it in offline and online mode .

Prof. Kanak Chandra Saharia’s lecture drew on this background, moving from the Vaishnava traditions of Assam to the wider Indian knowledge systems. He framed Assamese religious and literary life as part of a continuum that runs from Sankardeva's Ekasharana Naam Dharma. The programme opened with a welcome address by Prof. N. N. Sharma, Director of IKS centre, who explained the purpose of the talk and expressed the hope that the audience would gain new insights from it. The gathering then offered pushpanjali in front of the photo of late Banikanta Kakati . Dr. Indrani Deka, Assistant Professor in the Department of Sanskrit, coordinator of the IKS centre introduced the speaker. Prof. N. N. Sharma then felicitated the guest.

Prof. Saharia began with an introduction to Banikanta Kakati and to the theme of the talk. According to Prof. Saharia, Kakati was closely involved with Mahapurushiya Sanskriti and Bargeet, the devotional songs of the Assamese Vaishnava tradition. Prof. Saharia stated that Kakati wrote on Sankardeva and Madhavdeva, and Kakati used comparative study of old Assamese texts to produce several in-depth scholarly essays and articles. Prof. Saharia discussed the ancient Indian Vaishnava movement, the newer Neo-Vaishnavite movement, and the relationship between them and the Indian Knowledge System. He also described how Mahapurusa Sankardeva's travels on pilgrimage, shaped his thinking.

Through his personal curiosity and wide learning, Sankardeva brought a great deal to Assam, especially what he had learnt from the north and south of India.The talk gave special weight to Ekasharana Naam Dharma, the faith propounded by Sankardeva. Prof. Saharia examined its religious meaning and its social and cultural significance, presenting the movement as more than a devotional tradition, since it also reshaped community life, literature and the arts in Assam.

The Bhagavad Gita, he explained, is a foundational text of Indian thought, and its significance rests on four strands: knowledge, action, devotion and philosophy. The lecture then discussed the knowledge traditions of the four Vedas, their content, and their contribution to Indian civilisation and culture. Taken together, these threads formed the lecture's central message:- the links between Indian knowledge traditions and Assam's religious, literary and cultural heritage. Prof. Saharia focused on Charit literature, Sankardeva's Ekasharana Naam Dharma and Vedic-Upanishadic thought, arguing that together they form the intellectual and cultural foundation of Assamese national literature.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr. Bhaskar Bhattacharya, Assistant Professor in the discipline of Philosophy and coordinator of the IKS centre, who summarised the proceedings of the event.