BJP Alone Has Put Barak Valley at the Centre of Development: Assam CM
Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Tuesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) remains the only political party that has consistently prioritised the development of the Barak Valley.
In a post on social media platform X, Sarma asserted that unprecedented investments have been made to improve infrastructure and public services in the region.
He said that from bridges and roads to hospitals and educational institutions, Barak Valley has been kept at the centre of the government’s development agenda.
".@BJP4Assam is the only party which has prioritised development of the Barak Valley and put in unprecedented resources to ensure all-round development of the region. From bridges to roads and hospitals to institutions, Barak remains in our development priority," Sarma wrote on X.
The BJP-led government has ensured balanced growth so that the region is not left behind in Assam’s overall progress.
As per information available on BJP Assam Pradesh website, the state has undergone a major transformation over the past nine years under the BJP-led alliance government. The party said its governance model has been driven by a focus on development, trust and attracting investments, which has benefited all parts of the state — from Upper and Lower Assam to Barak Valley and the hill districts.
"Under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the BJP-led alliance government has reshaped Assam over the past nine years with a strong emphasis on development, public confidence and investment," it added.
Growth has reached every corner of the state — from Upper and Lower Assam to the Barak Valley, the Brahmaputra belt and the hill districts — ensuring that no region is left out.
Since 2021, Upper Assam in particular has seen fresh momentum, driven by the Chief Minister’s regular field visits and a clear, forward-looking development plan.