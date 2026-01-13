Purabi Dairy to Set Up New Milk Processing Units in Silchar, Jorhat and Dibrugarh

Northeast India’s leading dairy cooperative, Purabi Dairy, will be expanding its footprint with new milk processing unit coming up in Silchar, Jorhat and Dibrugarh this year.
“Purabi Dairy is preparing for the next phase of infrastructure expansion with new milk processing plants coming up in Silchar, Jorhat and Dibrugarh, which will further boost local procurement, reduce transportation costs and support region-specific dairy development in Barak Valley and Upper Assam,” officials said.
Addressing media persons during an event, officials of the West Assam Milk Producers’ Cooperative Union Ltd (WAMUL) highlighted that Purabi Dairy has grown from strength to strength over the past year, registering significant increase in milk production and procurement, along with steady expansion of its cooperative network.
The number of Dairy Cooperative Societies (DCS) under Purabi has increased during the year, while the cooperative dairy system has also strengthened considerably in Upper Assam, bringing more farmers into the organised dairy fold and ensuring stable income opportunities at the grassroots level.
During the year, Purabi Dairy also expanded its product portfolio with the launch of Purabi Traditional Indian Sweets, receiving encouraging response from consumers. Value-added products such as flavoured milk and ice cream continue to witness strong demand, while longer shelf-life products like UHT milk have enabled Purabi to reach newer and more distant markets.
Officials reiterated that while consumer outreach has expanded, Purabi’s core mission remains strengthening the rural economy. Continuous capacity building, assured procurement, timely payments and technical support are helping farmers improve productivity and income stability.