BJP Announces Candidates for April 9 Bypolls in Four States

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday released its list of candidates for by-elections to five assembly seats across Goa, Karnataka, Nagaland and Tripura, with polling scheduled for April 9.
As per the party’s announcement, Ritesh Ravi Naik has been nominated from the Ponda seat in Goa. In Nagaland, Daochier I Imchen will contest from Koridang, while Jahar Chakraborti has been fielded from Dharmanagar in Tripura.
In Karnataka, the BJP has named Veerabhadrayya Charantimath as its candidate from Bagalkot, and Srinivas T Dasakariyappa from Davanagere South.
The bypolls in these four states will be held in the first phase on April 9. The second phase, covering constituencies in Gujarat and Maharashtra, is scheduled for April 23.
Counting of votes for all seats will take place on May 4, and the entire election process is expected to conclude by May 6.