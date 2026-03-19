Extortionists, PREPAK Cadre Arrested in Separate Operations Across Manipur

Imphal: Security forces in Manipur have arrested three individuals, including two alleged extortionists linked to the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG faction) and an active cadre of PREPAK, in a series of operations carried out over two days.
According to Manipur Police, on Wednesday, an alleged KCP (PWG) operative, identified as Moirangthem Jiten Singh alias Nanao (46), was apprehended from Kongba Laishram Leikai in Imphal East district.
A mobile phone was seized from his possession.
"On 18.03.2026, security forces arrested an extortionist, a KCP (PWG) active cadre, one Moirangthem Jiten Singh alias Nanao (46) of Kongba Laishram Leikai, Imphal East district from his locality. A mobile phone was recovered from him," Manipur Police wrote on X.
In a separate operation on the same day, security personnel arrested another suspected KCP (PWG) member, Thokchom Devarani Devi (43), from her residence at Kongba Makha Ucheckon under Irilbung police station in Imphal East district.
Police said a mobile phone was recovered during the operation.
Earlier, on March 17, an active cadre of PREPAK, identified as Thoudam Jingko Singh alias Sanathoi (25), was arrested from Thoudam Laishram Leirak area under Thoubal police station in Thoubal district.
Security forces recovered two rounds of 7.62x39 mm live ammunition, a mobile phone with a SIM card, and a Honda Activa scooter from his possession.
Further investigation is underway in all three cases, police added.