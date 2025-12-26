BJP Assam Leaders Reaffirm Commitment to Public Service, Says CM Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that leaders of the state’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have renewed their commitment to stay connected with the public and work towards meeting citizens’ aspirations.
The remarks came after the State Executive Meeting of BJP Assam, where Sarma emphasised the party’s focus on people-centric governance under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Speaking on X (formerly Twitter), Sarma said, “At the State Executive Meeting of @BJP4Assam, we karyakartas renewed our commitment to deepen our connection with the people and fulfill their aspirations under the guidance of Adarniya @narendramodi Ji.”
The meeting underlined the party’s efforts to strengthen engagement with citizens and ensure that government programmes and development initiatives address the needs of the people across Assam.
Also present at the meeting was BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin, who arrived in Guwahati on Friday. During his visit, Nabin is expected to interact with party workers and leaders to energise the organisation at the grassroots level.
The BJP has stepped up internal meetings and organisational activities in Assam as it intensifies preparations for the upcoming elections.