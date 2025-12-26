Union Home Minister to Appoint Interlocutor for Assam Tribal Communities

Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday announced that the government will soon appoint a senior interlocutor to address issues faced by the Rabha, Mising, and Tiwa tribal communities in Assam.
The announcement followed a meeting with representatives of the three communities, which was attended by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and state Cabinet Minister Ranoj Pegu.
During the meeting, HM Shah assured that the Ministry of Home Affairs will engage in institutional dialogue to address the communities’ concerns.
On micro-blogging platform X, he said, “Met with the delegations of the Rabha, Mising, and Tiwa communities of Assam in the presence of CM Shri @himantabiswaJi. Listened to their demands and assured them that their genuine concerns would be addressed. The Ministry of Home Affairs will soon appoint a senior official to work towards an amicable and lasting solution.”
The discussion focused on the long-standing demand of these communities for constitutional recognition of their autonomous councils.
Chief Minister Sarma welcomed the Home Minister’s assurance, calling it “deeply reassuring” and highlighting the government’s commitment to inclusive governance.
Sarma also expressed gratitude on X, stating that the move reflects the Government of India’s dedication to protecting the constitutional rights of Assam’s indigenous communities.
In another social media post, Sarma said HM Shah will inaugurate the Jyoti Bishnu Prekhyagriha, the largest auditorium in the Northeast with a seating capacity of 5,000, during his visit on December 29.
The facility, named in honor of Assam’s cultural icons, is expected to become a major addition to the state’s cultural infrastructure.
“Built in record time, the auditorium stands as a tribute to the icons of Assam’s cultural landscape and will host significant events in the region,” Sarma added.