BJP Candidate List Sparks Debate as Assam Poll Narrative Begins to Take Shape

Guwahati: As the nomination process for the assembly election commences in Assam on Friday, the political buzz across the state has now shifted from who will secure ticket to who have got the tickets.
The ruling BJP has announced its list of 88 candidates on Thursday drawing intense scrutiny from political observers, and it appears that announcement of the candidates the faultlines between old and new guard of BJP in the state is setting the political discourse in the state as of now.
More than thirty percent seats which comes to 35 in number has been allotted to turncoats who in various points of time has shifted their allegiance.
Out of the 88 candidates announced so far, 19 are from the Indian National Congress and 11 from other regional outfits.
While BJP maintained that winnability is the only factor which got priority in ticket distribution murmurs around the camp is that many old guards of the saffron party have been ignored despite their loyalty to the party since its inception.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that there is bound to be discontentment among few who have not got the ticket but it is a matter of time things will get in order and all in the party will fight the elections unitedly.
With chief ministers many statements coming true in recent times this is also believable that he would be able to quell the voice of discontentment within the party ranks,
The point to drive home is that, in absence of a credible opposition it looks like it is advantage BJP for now, but in politics things can change very quickly and the friction between the old and new guard of the saffron brigade is not that big to mar the prospects of the party but have making of denting the overall image which could impact poll arithmetic.
BJP is a very much cadre-based party with its ideological heir RSS mostly leading its election management. And the unease which is not confined to drawing rooms could well spread among grassroot workers.
Leaders like Santanu Bharali who was the former in charge of the party in the state have publicly voiced dissent, framing their rebellion as a stand against what they describe as a growing “culture of opportunistic political migration.”
He have announced that he will file elections independently.
Similar murmurs of discontent have surfaced from grassroots workers and long-time party loyalists, who feel sidelined in favour of recent entrants.
The BJP’s Assam unit, under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has so far built its electoral narrative around governance, infrastructure push, welfare schemes, and a strong leadership projection.
The “development plank” has been central to its campaign messaging, projecting continuity and stability.
However, political observers said that the prominence of turncoats in ticket distribution risks shifting the narrative.
Instead of a contest centred on governance, the discourse could veer toward internal dissent, candidate legitimacy, and questions of ideological consistency.
Interestingly, this narrative comes at a time when the opposition space—primarily led by the Congress which is battered by senior leaders leaving the party just ahead of elections appears fragmented and lacking a cohesive counter-narrative.
Yet, political history suggests that internal contradictions often pose a greater threat than external opposition.
Disgruntled party workers can impact booth-level mobilisation, while rebel candidates can split votes in closely contested constituencies.
Moreover, the optics of rewarding defectors over loyalists could create perception issues among core voters.