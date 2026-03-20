NPP Names Three Candidates for Assam Assembly Elections

Guwahati: The National People’s Party (NPP) has unveiled its candidates list for the upcoming Assam Assembly Election, marking its entry into the electoral contest in the state.
As per the official notification issued, the party has fielded three candidates for Assam. Daniel Langthasa will contest from Haflong (ST), Ganseng B Sangma has been nominated from Boko–Chaygaon (ST), and Aminul Islam will represent the party from Mankachar (Gen).
In addition, the party has also announced its candidate for the Nagaland Bye-Election 2026, with I. Abenjang set to contest from the Koridang (ST) constituency.
The list was released by NPP National Working President James K Sangma, reflecting the party’s strategy to expand its footprint beyond its traditional strongholds in the Northeast.
With this announcement, the NPP has joined other political parties in gearing up for the Assam Assembly polls, setting the stage for a multi-cornered contest in key constituencies across the state.