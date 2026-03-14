BJP Condemns ‘Misuse of Tribal Rights’ in Meghalaya After GHADC Violence

New Delhi: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravi Shankar Prasad has condemned what he described as the misuse of constitutional provisions meant to protect tribal communities in the Garo Hills region of Meghalaya following recent violence linked to the district council elections.
Reacting to the unrest during a press conference at the BJP headquarters on Friday, he said the BJP strongly opposes any attempt to exploit safeguards granted to tribal communities under the Constitution.
“The BJP condemns the misuse, conversion and exploitation of the constitutional rights of tribals in the Garo Hills of Meghalaya, who are protected under the Constitution,” Prasad added.
He pointed out that the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) is an autonomous body with administrative powers under constitutional provisions and that only certified Adivasis are allowed to contest its elections.
“In Meghalaya, the Garo District Council is an autonomous body, and under the Constitution it has administrative powers. In elections, only certified Adivasis are allowed to contest,” he said.
The BJP leader further alleged that a pattern similar to that seen in West Bengal and Jharkhand was emerging in the Garo Hills.
“Following a pattern seen in Bengal and Jharkhand, Bangladeshi infiltrators marry Adivasi women. Later they separate, and then use that certificate to contest elections,” Prasad alleged.
Violence erupted earlier this week in West Garo Hills district during protests by sections of the Garo community against alleged attempts by non-Garo candidates to file nominations for the GHADC polls.
Clashes in the Chibinang area on Tuesday turned violent when police opened fire during confrontations with protesters, leaving two people dead. The unrest soon spread to other areas, including Tura, with reports of arson, assaults on civilians and large gatherings.
Authorities imposed curfew in several affected areas and deployed the Army to prevent further escalation. Following the violence, the Meghalaya Government postponed the GHADC elections that were scheduled to be held on April 10.