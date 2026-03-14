Rs 20 Lakh Crore Gone in a Week as Markets Reel Under Global Tensions

Mumbai: Indian equity markets witnessed a turbulent week as the benchmark BSE Sensex registered a sharp decline, losing more than 4,300 points amid global uncertainties and rising geopolitical tensions.
The market downturn wiped out nearly Rs 20 lakh crore of investor wealth from companies listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange, marking one of the most volatile weeks for Dalal Street in recent months.
The Sensex, which began the week trading above the 78,900 mark, steadily slid through the week due to heavy selling pressure and negative global cues.
By the end of Friday’s session, the index had fallen to around 74,563 points, reflecting a weekly drop of roughly 4,355 points.
The selling intensified toward the end of the week as investors reacted nervously to escalating tensions in West Asia and the sharp rise in global crude oil prices.
Market sentiment remained weak as foreign institutional investors continued to pull money out of Indian equities, adding pressure to the domestic market.
Rising crude oil prices, triggered by geopolitical tensions involving Iran and the United States, also dampened investor confidence because higher oil prices can fuel inflation and widen India’s current account deficit.
Friday witnessed the steepest fall of the week, with the Sensex plunging nearly 1,470 points during the trading session.
The heavy sell-off was visible across sectors including banking, information technology, and energy stocks, as investors rushed to reduce risk amid uncertain global conditions.
Market experts believe that while the correction reflects global headwinds and profit booking after a prolonged rally, the coming weeks will largely depend on geopolitical developments, crude oil movements, and foreign investor flows.
Analysts say volatility may persist in the short term, but domestic economic fundamentals and corporate earnings could help stabilize the market once global tensions ease.