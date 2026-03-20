BJP Confident of Dharmanagar Bypoll Victory, Says Tripura CM Manik Saha

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has expressed strong confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party’s prospects in the upcoming Dharmanagar by-election, scheduled to be held on April 9.
The Chief Minister said the party’s central leadership has fielded Jwahar Chakraborty as its candidate, highlighting his long-standing association with the party.
Saha also described Chakraborty as a dedicated worker with deep roots in the constituency.
Recalling his own political journey, Saha said he had often travelled with Chakraborty during party work in Dharmanagar, noting that his familiarity among local residents would work in the BJP’s favour.
“People know him well, which gives us an advantage. We are confident of winning the seat,” he added.
Saha emphasised that the BJP approaches every election with seriousness and is currently preparing for multiple electoral contests, including the district council polls.
"The party would campaign on its development record under the leadership of Narendra Modi," he added.
Referring to the opposition, the Chief Minister said the CPI(M) has announced its candidate, while the Congress had contested the seat in the previous election.
He also claimed that opposition parties are facing challenges this time, asserting that the BJP’s candidate and organisational strength would ensure victory in Dharmanagar.