BJP Fields Around 6 Women in 88-Seat Assam List

Guwahati: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s first list of 88 candidates for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections reflects a continuing gender gap, with only a handful of women finding place in the line-up despite earlier promises of greater representation.
A detailed reading of the list released shows that around six women candidates have been fielded by the party, accounting for roughly six per cent of the total nominees.
The figure highlights a marginal presence of women in electoral politics even as they constitute nearly half of Assam’s voter base.
Among the prominent women candidates is senior leader Ajanta Neog, one of the most experienced faces in Assam politics and a key figure in the BJP’s campaign. Apart from her, the party has fielded a mix of organisational leaders and relatively lesser-known faces, reflecting a cautious rather than aggressive push towards gender inclusion.
Other women candidates in the BJP’s list include leaders such as Aparajita Bhuyan and a few regional-level entrants who have been active in party organisation and grassroots politics.
While some names come from established political backgrounds, others represent an attempt to bring in fresh faces, though the overall number remains limited.
The modest representation comes despite repeated assertions by leaders including Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma that the party would increase opportunities for women and younger candidates in the 2026 polls.
Political observers note that while the BJP has consistently focused on women-centric welfare schemes and outreach programmes, this has not translated proportionately into ticket distribution. The gap between electoral messaging and candidate selection continues to be evident.
As it stands, the first list suggests that women’s political representation in Assam remains a work in progress rather than a realised goal.