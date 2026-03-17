ECI Appoints Special Observer for Assam Assembly Election 2026

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has appointed a Special Observer for the Assam Legislative Assembly Election 2026, signalling its intent to keep a close watch on poll preparations and conduct in the state.
The appointment has been made in exercise of the Commission's powers under Article 324 of the Constitution of India.
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The Special Observer is Manjeet Singh, a retired IAS officer of the Rajasthan cadre.
According to the ECI's press note, Singh will visit Assam regularly to observe poll preparedness and the overall conduct of the general election, providing direct inputs to the Commission wherever required.
The Commission described the Special Observer as its "eyes and ears" on the ground in Assam.
The appointment is aimed at further strengthening the free, peaceful, impartial, and transparent conduct of elections in the state — a role that carries particular significance given Assam's 126-constituency, single-phase poll scheduled for April 9, 2026.