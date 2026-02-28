BJP Launches ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ in Assam Ahead of Assembly Polls

Guwahati: The Assam unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday launched its statewide ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ as part of preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections, with the first phase scheduled to run from February 28 to March 9.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the outreach campaign from the Gupteshwar Devalay in Dhekiajuli assembly constituency.
The yatra is being organised under the leadership of the Chief Minister and state BJP president Dilip Saikia with the stated aim of strengthening direct contact with people across Assam.
Speaking at the launch, BJP MP Pradan Baruah said the programme is designed to enable the Chief Minister and party leaders to reach out to the public and seek their blessings.
He added that national leaders and members of the state committee would also participate in the campaign.
“The objective of this journey is for our Chief Minister to go to the common people, meet them and seek their blessings. Through this, people will get information about the work done in the last 10 years, especially in the last five years,” Baruah said.
Party workers and supporters also voiced optimism about the initiative, saying the campaign is intended to strengthen grassroots connect and mobilise public support ahead of the polls.
According to the state BJP, the yatra aims to reach around one lakh people daily and will highlight key developmental and welfare initiatives of both the Centre and the state government while seeking public support for the forthcoming elections.
Meanwhile, on Friday, Chief Minister Sarma launched the party’s election campaign songs for the 2026 Assembly polls at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan in Guwahati.
The programme, hosted by party general secretary and MLA Diplu Ranjan Sarma, was attended by BJP leaders including National Vice President Rekha Verma and MP Bansuri Swaraj.