Political activities intensify in Dima Hasao ahead of Assam Assembly elections

HAFLONG: With the Assam Assembly elections drawing closer, political activities have begun to intensify across the state, including in the hill district of Dima Hasao. Political parties are ramping up their preparations, while ticket aspirants are actively positioning themselves ahead of the crucial polls.

In Dima Hasao, two Congress leaders — Nirmal Langthasa and Mayanan Kemprai — have already submitted their applications seeking party tickets from the Indian National Congress. The Congress is expected to finalize its candidate selection process in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is currently in power with a comfortable majority in the state, has not yet officially invited applications for party tickets. However, political circles indicate that a large number of aspirants are already engaged in intensive groundwork in hopes of securing the BJP nomination. Party workers and potential candidates are making sustained efforts at both the organizational and grassroots levels to strengthen their prospects.

While the state BJP leadership will play a decisive role in finalizing candidates, the influence of the Chief Executive Members (CEMs) of the two Autonomous Councils is also considered crucial in the hill districts. In Dima Hasao, political observers believe that the support and backing of the CEM is a significant factor in determining electoral outcomes. It is widely opined that the role of CEM Debolal Gorlosa will be particularly influential in shaping the BJP’s electoral prospects in the district. Another important factor being discussed is that the party nominee should be a widely accepted and popular figure among the people.

Apart from the two major national parties, a newly formed regional political outfit is also being closely watched. Though not visibly active at present, sources suggest that the party may field candidates, positioning itself as a platform representing local aspirations.

Despite political strategies and organizational dynamics, it remains a widely acknowledged fact that the final verdict rests with the voters. As the election atmosphere gradually builds up, public sentiment and local issues are expected to play a decisive role in shaping the electoral outcome in Dima Hasao.

