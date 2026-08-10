BJP Nagaland Holds ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Bike Rally in Kohima

Kohima: The Nagaland unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organised a two-wheeler rally under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign in Kohima on Monday to promote patriotism and national unity ahead of Independence Day.

The rally was flagged off from Eco Park, Kohima, by Nagaland Minister for Higher Education and Tourism Temjen Imna Along.

Addressing participants before the rally, Along urged citizens, particularly young people, to display the national flag with pride and respect as Nagaland joins the nationwide celebrations marking the 80th Independence Day.

He said the Tricolour represents the country's unity, pride and the shared identity of its citizens. Along also encouraged people across Nagaland to make the national flag a symbol of pride and participate actively in Independence Day celebrations.

BJP members and supporters took part in the rally carrying the Tricolour and spreading the message of national unity. The participants also encouraged residents to hoist or display the national flag at their homes as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ initiative.

The campaign aims to encourage wider public participation in Independence Day celebrations and strengthen the spirit of patriotism among citizens.