Tripura Govt Tightens Vigil to Keep Essential Commodity Prices Stable

Agartala: Tripura’s Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Tuesday said the state government has stepped up vigilance to ensure uninterrupted supply and price stability of essential commodities across Tripura.
Taking to micro-blogging site X, Chowdhury said the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Interests Department is closely monitoring the situation to keep the availability and pricing of key items under control.
“The state’s Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Interests Department is vigilant to ensure that the supply and pricing of petrol-diesel, LPG cylinders, other petroleum products along with daily necessities remain normal across the entire state, and to prevent black marketing of essential commodities,” he added.
The minister added that the government is taking proactive measures to ensure that prices of daily-use items do not rise above normal levels and to prevent artificial shortages in the market.
“Keeping in mind that the prices of daily necessities in the market do not rise in any way above the normal level… today in an important meeting at the secretariat, I provided necessary advice and instructions to the relevant officials and stakeholders present while presiding,” Chowdhury said.
He also noted that strict monitoring will continue to ensure consumers do not face shortages or unjustified price hikes, reiterating the government’s commitment to maintaining stable market conditions across the state.