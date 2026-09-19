BJP Organises Blood Donation Drive to Honour Zubeen Garg

Guwahati: Today, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organised a statewide blood donation drive across Assam to commemorate the first death anniversary of the heartthrob of Assam Zubeen Garg.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the BJP headquarters at Basistha to donate blood as part of the initiative. He was accompanied by Minister Keshab Mahanta and other BJP workers.

Earlier, Sarma had announced that BJP workers across the state would participate in blood donation camps on 19th September in memory of Zubeen Garg. As Assam marks one year since the loss of its beloved artiste, tributes have continued to pour in from across the state. Zubeen’s songs, which transcended generations, remain deeply woven into Assam’s cultural landscape, keeping his memory alive among millions of admirers.

19th September marks a year since the sudden death of the singer, musician and cultural icon. While a year has passed, the grief surrounding his death continues to be felt by his family, friends and fans.

Known for his distinctive voice, musical versatility and outspoken personality, Zubeen held a unique place in the hearts of people across Assam and beyond. His death last year sparked an immense outpouring of grief, with thousands gathering to pay their final respects.

Through the blood donation drive, BJP workers sought to honour his memory through an act of service to society.