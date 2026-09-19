Zubeen Shradhha: Specially-Abled Man Distributes Water at Zubeen Kshetra

Guwahati: Today, Zubeen Khetra in Sonapur witnessed an outpouring of love and emotion as fans from across Assam gathered to pay tribute to the heartthrob of Assam Zubeen Garg on the occasion of his first death anniversary.

The memorial site saw a steady stream of admirers, many carrying flowers, photographs and statues of the late artiste. Some fans arrived with handmade tributes, while others sang his songs, keeping alive the memories of the man whose music became deeply connected with Assam’s cultural identity.

In a particularly touching gesture, a specially-abled Zubeen fan distributed drinking water to visitors at Zubeen Khetra in the late singer’s name. Another admirer, from Lakhimpur, cycled to Zubeen Khetra, reaching Sonapur as a mark of his devotion to the late singer. At the venue, an emotional fan performed Zubeen’s songs on a dotara, drawing attention from those gathered.

Fans also raised calls for justice for Zubeen, describing him as a ‘piece of their heart’ and demanding that those responsible for his death be brought to justice.

Meanwhile, All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) adviser Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya and president Utpal Sharma visited Zubeen Khetra. Sharma also demands for justice for Zubeen Garg.

The memorial also received a special tribute from Nalbari, where a group of young people built a wooden prayer house dedicated to Zubeen. The structure was presented as a heartfelt offering to the ‘Son of God’, reflecting the enduring affection fans continue to hold for him.

As the crowds continue to arrive at Zubeen Khetra, the atmosphere remains filled with his songs, memories and tears, a reminder that a year after his passing, Zubeen Garg continues to live on in the hearts of his people.