BJP Protected Indigenous Land Through Eviction Drives, Says Sarbananda Sonowal

Bhadoi: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday said the BJP government in Assam has ensured constitutional protection for indigenous people by reclaiming large tracts of land through eviction drives under the leadership of Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Speaking to reporters in Bhadoi, Sonowal said the state government has carried out eviction drives on nearly 1.5 lakh bighas of land to safeguard what he described as the land of “our ancestors.”
He asserted that these measures were aimed at protecting the rights and identity of indigenous communities in Assam.
“The BJP government, led by Himanta Biswa Sarma, has worked to safeguard the constitutional rights of indigenous communities by reclaiming around 1.5 lakh bighas of land through eviction drives, ensuring the protection of ancestral land.”
Targeting the Congress, the Union Minister alleged that the state failed to progress during its long tenure in power.
“Congress never wanted Assam to progress, and that is why during their 55-year rule, the state remained significantly backward,” he added.
Sonowal also added that the past decade has witnessed major transformation in Assam through sustained development initiatives.
He further accused the Congress of facilitating illegal migration in the past.
“The Congress party brought illegal Bangladeshis into Assam and settled them by providing land in various districts,” Sonowal alleged.
The Union Minister said that the present government has taken corrective steps to address the issue.