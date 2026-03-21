BJP Releases Second Candidate List for Assam Polls, Names Nominees for Two Seats

Guwahati: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday announced its second list of candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, naming nominees for two constituencies.
In an official statement issued by the party’s Central Election Committee, Sushri Krishna Saha has been fielded from the 51-Dalgaon Assembly constituency, while Jiban Gogoi will contest from the 79-Sissibargaon seat.
The latest announcement is part of the party’s ongoing exercise to finalise candidates for the high-stakes state polls. The BJP had earlier released its first list, which included candidates for a majority of constituencies, covering 88 seats.
With the second list now out, the party is expected to announce the remaining names in the coming days as preparations for the Assembly elections gather pace.
Earlier in the day, the Indian National Congress unveiled its fourth list of candidates for the forthcoming Assam Assembly elections, with the names cleared by the party’s Central Election Committee.
According to the announcement, the party has nominated candidates for seven constituencies across the state. Those fielded include Bidisha Neog from Jalukbari, Rohit Pariga from Tangla, Jayanta Borah from Biswanath, Dr. Joy Prakash Das from Nowboicha (SC), Gyandip Mohan from Mahmora, Pran Kurmi from Titabor, and Rahul Roy from Hailakandi.