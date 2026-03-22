Three Election Observers Arrive in Hojai to Oversee 2026 Assam Assembly Polls

Three Election Commission of India observers have arrived in Hojai district ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly Election, tasked with overseeing poll conduct across three constituencies — 62-Binnakandi LAC, 63-Hojai LAC, and 64-Lumding LAC.

The deployment was confirmed by the Office of the District Commissioner, Hojai.

General Observer R Seethalakshmi, IAS, reached Hojai on March 19 and will be available to meet members of the public at Room No. 14, Ground Floor, DC Office, Srimanta Sankardev Nagar, Hojai, between 5 pm and 6 pm.

Police Observer Lakhmi Gautam, IPS, arrived earlier on March 17 and can be met at Room No. 11, Ground Floor during the same hours.

Expenditure Observer Sovon Kumar Mandal, IRS (C&CE), also reached on March 17 and is available at Room No. 39, First Floor, during the designated public meeting window.

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