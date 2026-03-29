BJP Set for Hat-Trick in Assam, Says Party Chief Nitin Nabin

Guwahati: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to return to power in Assam for a third consecutive term, party’s national chief Nitin Nabin said on Sunday.
Addressing an election rally in Tinsukia in support of Margherita candidate and sitting MLA Bhaskar Sharma, Nabin said the party will secure a “hat-trick” victory under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
“The BJP is on course for a third straight term in Assam. We first formed the government under Sarbananda Sonowal, followed by Himanta Biswa Sarma, and we are confident of returning to power again under his leadership,” he said.
Nabin also criticised previous Congress governments, alleging that they focused on vote bank politics rather than development.
Recalling his earlier visits to the state, he said that prior to 2016, Assam faced instability and lacked development.
“Travel across the state used to be tense, with conversations largely focused on violence and unrest,” he claimed.
He asserted that the situation changed after the BJP-led NDA came to power in the state, with Assam now being recognised for development and growth.
“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Assam has emerged as a land of opportunities,” Nabin added.
He further alleged that Congress governments in the past failed to deliver significant progress, reiterating that the BJP remains committed to the state’s development agenda.