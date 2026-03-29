Three Arrested in Manipur Crackdown; Explosives Seized

Imphal: Security forces in Manipur have arrested three individuals, including suspected militant cadres and an alleged extortionist, in separate operations carried out over two days, police said.
As per police, on March 28, an active cadre of the UPPK, identified as Kharibam Boynao Meitei alias Lamngakpa (32), was apprehended from his residence in Imphal East district.
"On 28.03.2026, security forces arrested an active cadre of UPPK, one Kharibam Boynao Meitei alias Lamngakpa (32) of Ishingthembi Mapal Leikai, Sagolmang-PS, Imphal East district from his residence," Manipur Police wrote on X.
In another operation on the same day, security forces arrested an alleged extortionist linked to RPF/PLA, Thokchom Kheljit Meitei alias Canny (48), from the Hapta Kangjeibung area under Porompat police station in Imphal East district.
He is a resident of Imphal West district.
Earlier, on March 27, one Moirangthem Bijen Singh (55) was arrested from Jiribam district.
Police said security personnel recovered two hand grenades and five rounds of ammunition of different calibres from his possession.
Further investigation is underway in all the cases.