BJP Sikkim Delegation Visits Landslide-Hit Rimbi-Timrong

Guwahati: Today, a BJP delegation of Sikkim led by state president DR Thapa visited the landslide-affected Rimbi-Timrong area under the Yuksom-Tashiding Constituency in Geyzing district to assess the damage and extend relief support to affected families.

The delegation included state vice-president NK Subba, general secretary Dinesh Chandra Nepal, district president Digam Limboo, district executives, mandal presidents and other party members.

During the visit, the team handed over essential relief materials to Panchayat President Mangal Rai and Tara Gurung, who is in charge of the Relief Collection Centre.

The delegation also interacted with Panchayat representatives to assess the extent of the damage and review the situation on the ground. As per information shared during the visit, around 30 families have been evacuated and are currently staying at a relief camp. The team visited the affected areas and met displaced residents to hear their concerns regarding shelter, essential supplies and other immediate requirements.

State president DR Thapa assured the affected families that the BJP Sikkim team would continue to provide all possible assistance. He said a detailed report on the situation and the concerns of affected residents would be submitted to the Centre for necessary attention and support.

The BJP Sikkim team reiterated its commitment to supporting relief and rehabilitation efforts during the crisis.