BJP’s Debashish Sharma Files FIR Against Badruddin Ajmal Over Alleged Defamatory Remarks

Guwahati: Today, BJP candidate Debashish Sharma has filed an FIR against AIUDF chief and Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll candidate Badruddin Ajmal, alleging that he made false and defamatory remarks against him during the election campaign.

Today, Sharma lodged the FIR at Nagaon Sadar Police Station, after which police initiated an investigation into the allegations.

As per Sharma, Ajmal accused him of being responsible for the death of a woman identified as Mumtaz Begum and allegedly referred to him as a “murderer” while addressing an election meeting. Sharma has strongly rejected the allegations, describing them as false.

Speaking after filing the FIR, Sharma said the matter had been raised during the election campaign despite the circumstances involving a court order and official duties.

He also questioned Ajmal’s campaign promises concerning improvements to schools and healthcare facilities, asking how the proposed measures would be financed.

The Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll is scheduled for 6th October , with counting set for 9th October . The key candidates include BJP’s Debashish Sharma, AIUDF’s Badruddin Ajmal and Congress candidate Sibamoni Bora.