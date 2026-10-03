Polling Underway for Silchar’s First Municipal Corporation Election

Guwahati: Today, polling is underway in the first-ever Silchar Municipal Corporation election since the town was upgraded from a municipal board to a municipal corporation. Around 2.7 lakh voters are eligible to cast their ballots across 40 wards.

The Silchar Municipal Corporation comprises 42 wards. However, BJP candidates have been elected unopposed in two wards, leaving 40 wards where polling is being held. The polling began at 7 am.

A total of 131 candidates are contesting the election across the 40 wards, with voting taking place at 303 polling stations across the municipal corporation area.

The district administration has made extensive arrangements to ensure the smooth and peaceful conduct of polling. Additional security and law-and-order measures have also been put in place to prevent any disruption during voting.

The election marks a significant civic milestone for Silchar, with residents voting to elect representatives to the newly constituted municipal corporation for the first time.

The outcome will determine the first elected representatives of the corporation and mark a new phase in the civic administration of the Barak Valley town.