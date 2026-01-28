BJP’s Double-Engine Govt Committed to All-Round Development of Tribal Society: Manik Saha

Agartala: Emphasising the BJP-led double-engine government’s focus on inclusive growth, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday said the state government is working tirelessly to ensure the all-round development of the tribal society, which had long been deprived of its rightful entitlements.
The Chief Minister said democracy derives its strength from empowering common people and restoring power to them.
He also noted that for years, tribal communities in Tripura were denied their due, but the present government has made sustained efforts to address these gaps.
“With the goal of all-round development of the tribal society in mind, the current double-engine government under the leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party is tirelessly working toward it,” Saha wrote on X in Bangla, adding that these efforts have helped build “a deep sense of trust and confidence” among people from all sections of society.
Saha further said the growing public support was evident from the large and spontaneous turnout of tribal men and women at a BJP public meeting held at the Shyam Singh Higher Secondary School field in Sabroom.
"A shining example of this is the massive and spontaneous presence of tribal brothers and sisters today at the public meeting organized by the Bharatiya Janata Party at the Shyam Singh Higher Secondary School field in Sabroom,' he said.
Calling India the world’s largest independent, sovereign and democratic nation, Saha said the active participation of tribal communities reflects their renewed faith in democratic processes and the development agenda of the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in the state.