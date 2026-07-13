Bodies of 15 Indian Boat Tragedy Victims Leave Vietnam for Mumbai

Guwahati: The mortal remains of the 15 Indian nationals who lost their lives in the tragic speedboat accident off Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island are being flown to Mumbai and are expected to arrive today evening, the Indian Embassy in Hanoi has confirmed.

In a post onTwitter , the Embassy said the bodies departed Ho Chi Minh City aboard Vietnam Airlines flight VN 979 and are scheduled to arrive in Mumbai at 9.30 pm.

The Embassy stated that the governments of Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Tamil Nadu will coordinate the transportation of the mortal remains to their respective hometowns for the final rites.

The Indian Embassy in Hanoi and the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City expressed gratitude to the authorities of the Phu Quoc Special Economic Zone, An Giang Province, the Department of Foreign Affairs, Ho Chi Minh City, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and other agencies for their assistance following the tragedy.

The mission also thanked the people of Vietnam for their messages of condolence and support during the difficult time.

"We are grateful for the many messages of condolences and prayers from our Vietnamese friends. Your prayers, efforts and presence gave us strength during this hour of grief," the Embassy said.

Meanwhile, Andhra Bhavan stated that detailed arrangements have been finalised for the onward transportation of the mortal remains, with the intervention of Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu in coordination with the Embassy of India in Vietnam.

Earlier on Sunday night, several survivors from Andhra Pradesh returned to India and arrived at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

At least 15 Indian tourists were killed after a speedboat carrying 36 people capsized off Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island on Saturday. According to the Indian Embassy, the deceased include 10 people from Tamil Nadu, three from Andhra Pradesh and two from Kerala.