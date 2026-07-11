Speedboat Capsizes Near Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island, 15 Indian Tourists Killed

Guwahati: Today, at least 15 Indian tourists were killed after a speedboat capsized near Phu Quoc Island in southern Vietnam, triggering a major search and rescue operation, authorities said.

As per officials, the speedboat was carrying 32 Indian tourists and four crew members when it overturned while returning from Hon May Rut Island to An Thoi Port. The vessel reportedly capsized around 400 metres from the shore amid rough sea conditions.

The Indian Embassy in Vietnam confirmed the incident, stating that a boat carrying several Indian tourists had capsized near Phu Quoc Island.

"In a tragic incident, a boat carrying several Indian tourists has capsized near Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam a few hours ago," the embassy said in a statement.

The embassy added that the exact circumstances surrounding the accident were still being ascertained, while search and rescue operations by Vietnamese authorities remained underway.

To assist the families of those affected, the Indian Embassy has established control rooms at the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City and at the Embassy of India in Hanoi.

"In order to provide information and assistance to affected families, a Control Room at the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City has been set up," the embassy said, adding that another control room had also been established in Hanoi.

Phu Quoc, Vietnam's largest island and one of the country's most popular tourist destinations, has witnessed a steady increase in international visitors in recent years.

Government are continuing rescue efforts and investigating the circumstances that led to the tragic accident.