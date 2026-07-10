Body Left on Public Walkway at GMCH Raises Concern Over Handling of Deceased

Guwahati: An unidentified body was allegedly left on a public walkway inside the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Friday morning , raising concerns among patients, attendants and visitors over the manner in which it was handled.

As per eyewitnesses, the body, wrapped in a white cloth, was brought out from the hospital's Medicine Department and left on a pathway frequently used by people moving through the hospital premises.

The incident reportedly prompted strong objections from those present, who questioned why the body had been placed in an open public area instead of being taken directly to the mortuary or another designated facility.

After objections and questioning by bystanders, the body was subsequently moved to another location within the hospital premises.

The incident has raised fresh concerns over the hospital's standard operating procedures for handling deceased patients and ensuring that they are treated with dignity after death.