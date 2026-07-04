GMCH Faces Medical Negligence Allegation After Fever Patient Is Allegedly Given Wrong Injections

Guwahati: A case of alleged medical negligence has surfaced at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Guwahati after a woman admitted with fever was reportedly administered injections prescribed for a kidney patient, leading to a deterioration in her health.

The patient, identified as Kabita Deka, was admitted to the hospital for treatment after developing a fever. As per her family, a junior nurse allegedly administered three injections intended for another patient suffering from a kidney ailment during the night shift.

The family claimed that the junior nurse was on duty under the supervision of Head Nurse Minakshi Duwara when the alleged error occurred.

Soon after the injections were administered, Deka's condition reportedly worsened, and she began experiencing several complications and unusual symptoms. Concerned over her deteriorating health, her family questioned the hospital staff about the treatment she had received.

According to the family, the head nurse initially dismissed their concerns and allegedly asked the junior nurse to leave instead of addressing the matter. However, after further questioning by the patient's relatives, the junior nurse reportedly admitted that she had mistakenly administered the three injections meant for another patient.

The incident has raised serious concerns over patient safety and adherence to medical protocols at the state's premier government hospital. More Details are awaited.