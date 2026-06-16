Bollywood Birthday: Mithun Chakraborty Celebrates 76th Birthday

Mumbai: The Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty, one of the most celebrated figures in Indian cinema, continues to inspire generations with a remarkable career spanning more than five decades. As the actor turns 76, fans across the country are celebrating the enduring legacy of a star who redefined entertainment through his acting prowess and iconic dance performances.

Born as Gouranga Chakraborty in Kolkata on 16th June, 1950, Mithun began his journey in the film industry after graduating from the Film and Television Institute of India. He made a sensational debut with the critically acclaimed film Mrigayaa, earning the National Film Award for Best Actor for his best performance.

Mithun later rose to mainstream success with Surakshaa and achieved international fame through Disco Dancer, a film that established him as India’s original dancing star and made him a global sensation. Over the years, he delivered numerous blockbuster films across multiple languages while also earning acclaim for his versatility as an actor.

From memorable performances in films such as Agneepath to his acclaimed role in 2023 banger ‘The Kashmir Files’, Mithun has successfully reinvented himself across generations. In 2024, he was honoured with the Padma Bhushan and the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award in recognition of his extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema.