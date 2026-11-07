Bollywood in Town : Arijit Singh Visits Maa Kamakhya Temple

Guwahati: The Bollywood playback singer Arijit Singh visited the shaktipeeth Maa Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati on 7th Saturday , and offered prayers seeking the blessings of the goddess.

The singer reportedly purchased incense sticks and offerings from a shop near the temple, just like an ordinary devotee, before entering the shrine to offer his prayers. His visit created excitement among fans and devotees, many of whom were delighted to catch a glimpse of the celebrated singer.

Arijit Singh is currently on a visit to the Northeast with his family and has made several brief stops across Assam in recent days.

On Thursday, the singer made a brief halt at Bokoliaghat in Karbi Anglong district while travelling towards Dimapur. During the stop, he interacted with police personnel deployed along the route and posed for photographs with officers and fans.

Earlier, on 31st October, Singh made an unexpected visit to Subala Hotel and Restaurant near Simlaguri in Barpeta Road, where he stopped to enjoy a cup of tea. His surprise appearance delighted locals and customers at the restaurant.

His latest visit to Maa Kamakhya Temple has further captured the attention of fans across Assam.