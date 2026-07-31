Bollywood: Kartik Aaryan Donates Rs 1 Crore to Assam Flood Relief Fund

Guwahati: The Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has extended support to flood-hit Assam by donating Rs 1 crore to the Assam Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, offering timely assistance as several districts continue to battle severe flooding caused by incessant rainfall.

Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma showed his gratitude for the actor’s generous contribution. In a post on social media platform Twitter, Sarma said he was “truly heartened” by Kartik Aaryan’s gesture, adding that the donation would significantly strengthen the ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts for flood-affected communities. The Chief Minister’s Office also acknowledged the contribution in a separate post, describing it as a valuable boost to the state’s relief operations.

Kartik Aaryan joins a growing list of celebrities who have stepped forward to support Assam during the crisis. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife, filmmaker Tahira Kashyap, recently donated ₹11 lakh to the relief fund. Earlier, actor Salman Khan also extended support through his NGO, Being Human, which has launched a phased relief campaign in the state.

Meanwhile, actors Alia Bhatt and Bhumi Pednekar have been using their social media platforms to raise awareness and encourage the public to contribute towards flood relief. The collective efforts have helped draw national attention to the humanitarian crisis while supporting ongoing rescue, relief and rehabilitation initiatives across Assam.