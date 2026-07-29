Bollywood : Salman Khan Launches Flood Relief Measures for Assam

Guwahati: As Assam continues to grapple with one of its worst flood crises in recent years, Bollywood actor Salman Khan has launched a relief initiative to support families affected by the flood. The actor has been coordinating relief efforts with the Salman Khan Fan Club (SKFC) Assam while filming director Vamshi Paidipally's untitled project in Mumbai.

In the first phase of the initiative, Khan's charitable organisation, Being Human, has partnered with SKFC Assam to distribute ready-to-eat food packets to flood-hit families in Sivasagar. Dispatched from Guwahati, each packet contains biscuits, jaggery, poha, puffed rice, bread, cheese and jam, providing sufficient food for a family for at least three days. Relief teams are also distributing sanitary pads, mosquito coils, drinking water and water-purification tablets.

The second phase, scheduled to begin next week, will focus on supplying ration kits and medicines. In the final phase, Being Human plans to assist in rebuilding schools and hospitals damaged by the floods.

Meanwhile, actor Bhumi Pednekar has also extended support by partnering with the Bharat Disaster Relief Foundation (BDRF), which has been distributing ration kits, hygiene essentials, drinking water and other relief materials to affected communities in Sivasagar.