Bollywood: Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Records Rs 5.44 Crore in Advance Bookings

Guwahati: The Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: The Rise of a Legend, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, has generated significant interest ahead of its theatrical release, collecting Rs 5.44 crore in advance bookings across India, with nearly 92,000 tickets sold.

As of today’s at 2 pm, the film had recorded bookings across many cities, with collections standing at Rs 3.61 crore after block bookings were excluded.

Delhi-NCR is leading the advance booking figures, generating Rs 1.52 crore from 19,913 tickets. Mumbai follows with Rs 1.10 crore in collections. Some recliner seats in Mumbai have reportedly been priced at Rs 2,770.

The Hindi version accounts for the bulk of advance sales, collecting Rs 5.15 crore. The dubbed Kannada version has earned Rs 27.95 lakh, while the Telugu version has recorded Rs 48,700.

Meanwhile, the film, reportedly being made on a budget of Rs 4,000 crore, has been declared tax-free in West Bengal, according to an announcement by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Dussehra.

Featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, Ramayana is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on 5th November , with special previews in India beginning on 4th November .