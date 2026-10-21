Manipur : Normal Life Disrupted on Second Day of 48-Hour Strike

Guwahati: The Normal life remained disrupted across Manipur on the second day of a 48-hour statewide general strike called by the Native People Committee Manipur (NPCM), with roads wearing a deserted look and shops, businesses, schools and colleges remaining closed.

Protesters blocked roads and staged sit-in demonstrations across several areas, demanding justice for the three Meitei firewood collectors who were killed in the Khongbal Sanurok attack.

The protestors also demanded the resignation of Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen and called for decisive action against the armed groups allegedly responsible for the killings. The attack claimed three lives and left three others injured, triggering widespread anger and protests across the state.

The general strike has affected daily activities, with commercial establishments remaining shut and vehicular movement significantly reduced in several areas.

However, essential services, including medical department, water supply and media operations, have been exempted from the strike. Ritual ceremonies have also been allowed to continue without disruption.

The protest organisers have called for accountability over the killings, while the shutdown continues to affect normal life across the state.