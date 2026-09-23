Bollywood Star Ajay Devgn to Visit Guwahati for Jewellery Showroom Opening

Guwahati: Today, the Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is set to visit Guwahati for the opening of a jewellery showroom, according to the schedule shared for his visit.

Devgn is scheduled to arrive at GS Road at around 5 pm. He will reportedly be present near Hanuman Mandir in the Lachit Nagar area as part of his visit.

Later, at around 5:45 pm, the Bollywood star is expected to visit the AT Road area near Jajodia Engineering in Bharalumukh.

The actor’s visit is linked to the opening of a jewellery showroom in the city. The event is expected to draw fans and members of the public, with security arrangements likely to be in place at the venues. The visit has generated interest among Ajay Devgn’s fans in Guwahati, who are expected to gather along the scheduled route to catch a glimpse of the actor.