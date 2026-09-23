Four CJP National Executive Members Arrive in Assam

Guwahati: Today, four members of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) have arrived in Assam as part of a visit to the state. The visiting leaders have been identified as Ankit Bhardwaj, Akash Prem, Varun Agrawal and Anam. They are members of the party’s National Executive Committee.

The CJP leaders arrived in Guwahati as part of their visit to Assam. Their arrival comes as the party’s national-level representatives seek to engage with the state and assess developments on the ground.As per office-bearers of the CJP Assam unit, the party will hold its inaugural volunteers’ meet in Assam on 27th September , with members from all northeastern states expected to participate in the programme.

During their stay, the leaders are expected to hold meetings and interact with party workers and other stakeholders. Further details regarding their programmes and activities in Assam are awaited.

The visit has drawn attention in Guwahati, with the presence of the four national executive members marking an outreach by the CJP in the state.